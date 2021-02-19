Somalia: Opposition protesters run from government gunfire
Heavy gunfire has broken out in Somalia's capital as opposition leaders defied a ban on public gatherings to protest about delayed elections.Full Article
[DW] Sounds of gunfire rang out in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, as opposition protesters gathered to protest election delays. Two..