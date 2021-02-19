Cloris Leachman's cause of death revealed as stroke, COVID-19 also a contributing factor
Published
Award winning actress Cloris Leachman died from a stroke with COVID-19 listed as a significant condition according to medical examiner's office.
Published
Award winning actress Cloris Leachman died from a stroke with COVID-19 listed as a significant condition according to medical examiner's office.
Cloris Leachman's death certificate confirmed that she died of a stroke and that COVID-19 was a significant condition that..