Kim Kardashian West officially files for divorce from Kanye West after almost 7 years of marriage
The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, 40, has filed for divorce from rapper musician following almost seven years of marriage.
"It's been a tough few months," says an insider of Kim Kardashian, whose marriage to Kanye West faces an uncertain future