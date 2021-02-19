Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from husband Kanye West after nearly seven years of marriage.Full Article
Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West
Hollywood Life
Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West
You might like
More coverage
Kim and Kanye to divorce, according to US reports
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West after seven years of marriage, according to US reports.The pair have..
Kim Kardashian West has reportedly filed for divorce from Kanye West
Bang Media International Limited