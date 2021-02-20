Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West after seven years of marriage
The filing follows months of leaks and reports that the marriage between the two celebrities was on the rocks.Full Article
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have filed for divorce after being married for almost seven years, multiple reports confirmed Friday.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially calling it quits following weeks of breakup rumors. The latest reports..