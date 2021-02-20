Two women were turned away from a vaccine centre in Orlando, Florida, after attempting to pass themselves off as older women to try to get coronavirus jabs.Full Article
Bonnets, gloves and fake glasses: Two women dress as 'grannies' to try to get COVID jab
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Two women dressed as 'grannies' tried to get Covid-19 vaccine
Bleacher Report AOL
Two women were caught trying to get second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by dressing up as “grannies.” They came to the..