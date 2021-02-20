Prince Charles visits his father the Duke of Edinburgh in hospital
Published
The Prince of Wales has visited his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, at King Edward VII's hospital in London.Full Article
Published
The Prince of Wales has visited his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, at King Edward VII's hospital in London.Full Article
Prince Charles visited his father Prince Philip in hospital on Saturday afternoon (20.02.21).
The Prince of Wales has arrived at King Edward VII’s hospital in London to visit his father the Duke of Edinburgh.The duke was..