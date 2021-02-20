Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny loses appeal against jail term
Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, was jailed earlier this month for parole violations that he said were trumped up.Full Article
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny lost his appeal on Saturday against what he said was a politically motivated decision to jail him for..
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny told a Russian court to "burn in hell" on Friday, and accused the prosecution and relatives of..