15 cases in Erode district
Published
Erode district reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, taking the district’s tally to 14,705. While 12 persons were discharged, 132 persons continue to be undFull Article
Published
Erode district reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, taking the district’s tally to 14,705. While 12 persons were discharged, 132 persons continue to be undFull Article
Erode district reported 17 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 14,692. While 15 persons were discharged, 131 persons..
Erode district on Friday reported 15 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 14,590. While 28 persons were discharged, 178..
Erode district on Thursday reported 19 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 14,579. While 20 persons were discharged, 174..