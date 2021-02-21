Risk of coronavirus illness drops 95.8% after second Pfizer vaccine dose, Israel says

The risk of becoming ill with coronavirus falls by 95.8% after the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Israel's health ministry has said.Full Article
