Atletico Madrid stumble again to keep La Liga title race alive

Atletico Madrid gave renewed hope to their La Liga title rivals on Saturday by losing 2-0 at home to Levante and missing the chance to extend their six-point lead at the top of the table. The defeat is only Atletico's second in the league this season and their first at the Wanda Metropolitano in any competition since Barcelona beat them there in December 2019. It means what could have been a commanding 11-point advantage at the top of the table is now just six, with Real Madrid, the...