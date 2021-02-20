Taiwan scrambles air force again after Chinese exercises in South China Sea

Beijing has carried out repeated air missions in the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone in recent months. PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:09 PM IST Taiwan's air force scrambled for a second straight day on Saturday after a dozen Chinese fighter aircraft and bombers carried out drills close to Taiwan-controlled...

