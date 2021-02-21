The number of cases of South African and Brazilian COVID variants in the UK appears to be falling, the health secretary has told Sky News.Full Article
Evidence that cases of South Africa and Brazil variants falling in UK, Hancock says
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Infectious disease specialist explains impacts of UK COVID variant in Alabama
WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Infectious disease specialist explains impacts of UK COVID variant in Alabama
South Carolina Detects First US Cases of South Africa's COVID Variant
Wibbitz Top Stories
You might like
More coverage
Biden Admin To Implement Travel Restrictions To Fight Virus Variants
Biden Admin To Implement , Travel Restrictions To Fight Virus Variants.
The ban implemented by
President Joe Biden will..
Wibbitz Top Stories
Covid new strain: How India is preparing to tackle UK & variants of virus
COVID-19 vaccines will work against new variants of the virus and there is no evidence that current vaccines will fail to protect..
HT Digital Content