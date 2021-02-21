Novak Djokovic steamrolls Daniil Medvedev to win ninth Australian Open championship
Published
Novak Djokovic wasted little time in capturing his ninth Australian Open singles title and the 18th Grand Slam title of his career.
Published
Novak Djokovic wasted little time in capturing his ninth Australian Open singles title and the 18th Grand Slam title of his career.
Novak Djokovic continues his dominance of the Australian Open by overwhelming Daniil Medvedev to win a record-extending ninth men's..
A dominant Novak Djokovic dismantled Russia's Daniil Medvedev to win the men's singles final at the Australian Open on Sunday. The..