'Bigg Boss 14' Grand Finale: Rubina Dilaik wins Salman Khan's reality show, Rahul Vaidya declared runner up

'Bigg Boss 14' Grand Finale: Rubina Dilaik wins Salman Khan's reality show, Rahul Vaidya declared runner up

DNA

Published

Rahul Vaidya has become the runner up of 'Bigg Boss 14' hosted by Salman Khan.

Full Article