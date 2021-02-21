Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancee Brittany Matthews announce the birth of their daughter
Published
Sterling Skye Mahomes, the daughter of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews, was born on Saturday, the couple announced.
Published
Sterling Skye Mahomes, the daughter of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews, was born on Saturday, the couple announced.
Patrick Mahomes and fiancee Brittany Matthews announced the birth of their first child, Sterling Skye Mahomes.
Brittany Matthews trashes ESPN over Patrick Mahomes-Super Bowl 2021 tweets