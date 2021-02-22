Manly’s Tom Trbojevic ‘devastated’ after tearing hamstring again
Published
The superstar No.1 won’t be available until at least round four after suffering an injury unrelated to his previous problems with his left leg.Full Article
Published
The superstar No.1 won’t be available until at least round four after suffering an injury unrelated to his previous problems with his left leg.Full Article
David Opar spent time during the off-season working with injury-prone Sea Eagles stars Tom Trbojevic and Kieran Foran. The results..