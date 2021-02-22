UK temporarily bans Boeing 777 planes with engine that blew apart in US
Published
The UK is temporarily banning all Boeing 777 planes with a specific type of engine after an aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in the US.Full Article
Published
The UK is temporarily banning all Boeing 777 planes with a specific type of engine after an aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in the US.Full Article
Chip Matthews last show
U.S. regulators announced extra inspections on Boeing Co 777 jets using the same type of engine that shed debris over Denver on..