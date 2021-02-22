Supreme Court won't hear 2020 election case that questioned some Pennsylvania ballots
Published
Three conservative justices on the high court said they would have heard the Pennsylvania election cases, one vote shy of the four needed.
Published
Three conservative justices on the high court said they would have heard the Pennsylvania election cases, one vote shy of the four needed.
Democrat Anthony Brindisi has conceded in the 22nd Congressional District race after the state certified Republican Claudia Tenney..
Judge Scott DelConte granted a temporary stay on Oneida County election results.