Women's match, which will be televised on the BBC, to kick off The Hundred in July
Published
The first match of The Hundred will be a women's fixture between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals on 21 July live on BBC TV.Full Article
Published
The first match of The Hundred will be a women's fixture between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals on 21 July live on BBC TV.Full Article
The first match of The Hundred will be a women's fixture between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals on 21 July live on BBC..