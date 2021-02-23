Why Lakers' LeBron James dismisses concerns about reducing workload despite slump
Published
The Lakers have lost four of five, and LeBron James is playing big minutes without Anthony Davis. Still, James isn't interested in hearing about rest.
Published
The Lakers have lost four of five, and LeBron James is playing big minutes without Anthony Davis. Still, James isn't interested in hearing about rest.
After logging 40-plus minutes for the fourth time this month only to see the Lakers lose in overtime to the Wizards on Monday..