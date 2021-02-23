Prince Philip being treated for infection, son Edward says he’s ‘a lot better’
Published
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip will remain in hospital for several more days where he is being treated for an infection.Full Article
Published
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip will remain in hospital for several more days where he is being treated for an infection.Full Article
In an exclusive interview with Sky News, Prince Edward says his father is "a lot better" & "looking forward to leaving hospital."
The Duke of Edinburgh is being treated for an 'infection'