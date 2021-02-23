'After Trump, the UN needs some extra love': Linda Thomas-Greenfield confirmed as UN ambassador
Published
Linda Thomas-Greenfield will have a high-profile role in the Biden administration's efforts to restore America's standing as a global leader.
Published
Linda Thomas-Greenfield will have a high-profile role in the Biden administration's efforts to restore America's standing as a global leader.
When he was president, Donald Trump withdrew US support for the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), accusing it of being biased..