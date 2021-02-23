US golfer Tiger Woods in hospital after car crash
The 15-time golf major winner had to be "extricated from the wreck" by emergency services at the scene. He is now being treated at a local hospital.Full Article
Tiger Woods suffered multiple leg injuries and had to be cut from his vehicle with “jaws of life” equipment following an..
Tiger Woods has been hospitalised after being cut from his car following an accident in Los Angeles, officials have confirmed.