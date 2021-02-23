Woody Allen's own memoir didn't do much to absolve him of Dylan and Mia Farrow's accusations
Published
"Apropos of Nothing," Woody Allen's memoir, reads like the long-winded tale of the world's most tiresome, self-pitying dinner party guest.
Published
"Apropos of Nothing," Woody Allen's memoir, reads like the long-winded tale of the world's most tiresome, self-pitying dinner party guest.
Ce dimanche, HBO diffusait «Allen V. Farrow», un documentaire qui revient sur les accusations graves d'inceste de Dylan Farrow.