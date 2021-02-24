French actor Gerard Depardieu faces rape, sexual assault charges stemming from 2018 case
The Paris prosecutor confirmed actor Gerard Depardieu was charged with rape and sexual assault stemming from a revived investigation from 2018.
The initial case was dropped in 2019 because of lack of evidence but was later revived.
