Mandy Moore-Taylor Goldsmith blessed with baby boy, announce name
Published
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith shared a cute post while announcing the arrival of their baby boy.Full Article
Published
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith shared a cute post while announcing the arrival of their baby boy.Full Article
Mandy Moore has given birth to her first child, a baby boy called Gus.
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are proud parents! The 36-year-old This Is Us actress made the exciting announcement and shared a..