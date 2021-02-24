Former aide accuses New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of unwanted kiss, sexual harassment
A former aide in the Cuomo administration details what she said were a series of sexual harassment incidents she experienced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Democratic politician Lindsey Boylan detailed her experience working for Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D-NY) in a new column, writing that..