Former LSU football coach Les Miles was investigated for sexual harassment in 2013
USA TODAY sued LSU for the investigation records, which LSU refuses to release. Miles' attorney said their disclosure would harm Miles' reputation.
A 2013 internal investigation accused former LSU coach Les Miles of inappropriate behavior towards female students, but did not..
The investigation, done by an outside law firm on behalf of LSU in 2013, had no allegations that Miles had sexual relationships..