Supreme Court Weighs Limits of ‘Hot Pursuit’ by Police
Published
The court has said that the police need no warrants to enter the homes of fleeing felons. Does that exception also apply to people suspected of minor crimes?Full Article
Published
The court has said that the police need no warrants to enter the homes of fleeing felons. Does that exception also apply to people suspected of minor crimes?Full Article
Does an exception for entering a person’s home while in “hot pursuit” apply to suspected minor crimes as well as possible..