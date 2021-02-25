India vs England, 3rd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin becomes the 4th Indian bowler to claim 400 Test wickets
Published
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became the fourth Indian bowler to claim 400 wickets in the Test cricket.Full Article
Published
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became the fourth Indian bowler to claim 400 wickets in the Test cricket.Full Article
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, despite being in the Indian side for well over three years now, played his maiden test match in the..
Ahead of their 4-test match series against India, England cricketer Jack Leach said that he is aware of the strengths of Indian..