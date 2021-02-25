Golden Globes 2021 predictions: Who will win – and who should?

Golden Globes 2021 predictions: Who will win – and who should?

USATODAY.com

Published

Let's predict the 2021 Golden Globes, where 'Nomadland' and 'Mank' tussle for best drama and Chadwick Boseman could continue a posthumous Oscar run.

Full Article