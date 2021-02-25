Tory Brexiteers call on PM to scrap Northern Ireland Protocol - a year after they voted for it
A group of Conservative MPs have called on the government to scrap post-Brexit arrangements for the Irish border.Full Article
The first freight checks required under the terms of Brexit’s economic seaborder between Great Britain and Northern Ireland have..
Tory Brexiteers have called on Boris Johnson to scrap the arrangements for Northern Ireland which he agreed with Brussels.