Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and The Crown actor Ronald Pickup has died aged 80

Actor Ronald Pickup, who appeared in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel films and The Crown, has died at the age of 80.
The 80-year-old actor passed away peacefully after a long illness, his agent says.
Actor Ronald Pickup, best known for his roles in the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel films and The Crown, has died at the age of 80.
