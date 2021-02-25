Alexei Navalny moved, probably to prison camp, says lawyer
Published
Eva Merkacheva, a member of Moscow’s public monitoring committee for human rights, said Navalny’s location should be disclosed when he arrived at the camp.Full Article
Published
Eva Merkacheva, a member of Moscow’s public monitoring committee for human rights, said Navalny’s location should be disclosed when he arrived at the camp.Full Article
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny returned in court on Friday for a slander trial despite Western calls for his release. It came..