IS bride Shamima Begum should not be allowed to return to the UK to fight a decision to strip her of British citizenship, the Supreme Court has ruled.Full Article
IS bride Shamima Begum should not be allowed to return to UK, Supreme Court rules
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Shamima Begum cannot return to the UK to pursue appeal, Supreme Court rules
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Shamima Begum cannot return to the UK to pursue an appeal against the removal of her British citizenship, the Supreme Court has..
-
Shamima Begum cannot return to UK, Supreme Court rules
BBC News
-
Shamima Begum: 'IS bride' cannot return to UK, court rules
BBC Local News
-
Shamima Begum: UK Supreme Court to rule on Friday if Islamic State bride can return to UK
euronews
-
Supreme Court to rule on Shamima Begum’s bid to return to the UK from Syria
Belfast Telegraph