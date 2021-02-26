Shamima Begum not allowed to return to UK
Shamima Begum, who left the UK for Syria to join IS as a teenager, is not allowed to return and fight her citizenship caseFull Article
IS bride Shamima Begum should not be allowed to return to the UK to fight a decision to strip her of British citizenship, the..
Why this case - which returns to court today - is bigger than the fate of one teenage runaway.