A puppy with six legs has been born in the US - and vets are describing her as a "miracle".Full Article
'One of a kind' puppy born with six legs and two tails - and it could be a big advantage
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Puppy born with six legs and two tails beats the odds to survive
Geo Beats
Puppy born with six legs and two tails beats the odds to..
Atomic Nuclei In The Quantum Swing
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
Friday Night Frenzy show for Feb 5 segment 2
WLFI
Friday Night Frenzy show for Feb 5
6am-2021-01-20
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
530pm-2021-01-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Radio Has Been Rebooted: Entercom’s Foss
BeetTV - Affiliate