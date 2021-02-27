Glasgow MSP Anas Sarwar has been elected as Scottish Labour's new leader - just 10 weeks before the Holyrood elections.Full Article
Anas Sarwar becomes new Scottish Labour leader - 10 weeks before Holyrood elections
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
New Scottish Labour leader set to be announced this morning
Daily Record
The race between MSPs Monica Lennon and Anas Sarwar will come to an end this morning when the new party leader is announced.
-
Anas Sarwar: Who is the new Scottish Labour leader?
BBC News
-
Scottish Labour to name new leader
Belfast Telegraph