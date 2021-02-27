A Second World War plane soared over the funeral of Captain Sir Tom Moore in a military flypast as his family paid tribute to the 100-year-old veteran whose "message and spirit lives on".Full Article
'His spirit lives on': Military flypast among tributes at Sir Captain Tom Moore funeral
