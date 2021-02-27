Myanmar Military Fires U.N. Envoy Who Spoke Against Its Coup
Published
The regime fired the ambassador, U Kyaw Moe Tun, who called for international help in restoring democracy and gave the three-finger salute of the protest movement.Full Article
Published
The regime fired the ambassador, U Kyaw Moe Tun, who called for international help in restoring democracy and gave the three-finger salute of the protest movement.Full Article
Myanmar police moved decisively on Saturday in a bid to prevent opponents of military rule gathering throughout the country after..
Britain's envoy said on Monday that it had submitted a request for a special session of the U.N. Human Rights Council to address..