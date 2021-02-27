Six Nations: Wales beat England 40-24 to take Triple Crown
Wales take the 2021 Triple Crown with a bonus-point win after early controversy in Cardiff.Full Article
The third round of the Six Nations sees the big one arrive as Wales play England in Cardiff for the Triple Crown
Wayne Pivac has named George North and Jonathan Davies together at centre for a Triple Crown showdown against England in Cardiff