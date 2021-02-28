A second former aide accuses New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment
Published
Charlotte Bennett told The New York Times she was repeatedly made to feel uncomfortable by Cuomo after she was hired in 2019 in the governor's office.
Published
Charlotte Bennett told The New York Times she was repeatedly made to feel uncomfortable by Cuomo after she was hired in 2019 in the governor's office.
A second former aide has come forward with sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who responded with a..
New York State Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins is speaking out about the sexual harassment claims against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.