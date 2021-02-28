Hong Kong detains 47 activists on subversion charges
The former lawmakers and democracy advocates had been previously arrested in a sweeping police operation in January but were releasedFull Article
The pro-democracy figures are accused of "subversion" under the controversial security legislation.
They will appear in court on March 1.