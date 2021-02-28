Donald Trump at CPAC: Ex-president expected to declare himself leader of Republican Party
Published
Trump is not expected to declare a 2024 presidential candidacy - he is likely to discuss plans for the 2022 congressional elections.
Published
Trump is not expected to declare a 2024 presidential candidacy - he is likely to discuss plans for the 2022 congressional elections.
Geraldo Rivera on Saturday said he still loves former President Donald Trump, but added that he must apologize for his “deeply..
CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan reports on Trump ally Roger Stone’s welcome at the Conservative Political Action Conference, and his..