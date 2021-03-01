Budget 2021: 'Now is not the time for tax rises', say MPs
Published
The Treasury Committee says "now is not the time" for rises, but they may be needed in the future.Full Article
Published
The Treasury Committee says "now is not the time" for rises, but they may be needed in the future.Full Article
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he does not “recognise” suggestions he told MPs in private that he would raise taxes now before..
That may seem like a silly question. Of course they will know because there are a number of well-funded policy shops that will be..