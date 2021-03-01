India vs England: Virat Kohli explains why Jasprit Bumrah is not part of 4th Test in Ahmedabad
Published
Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India's squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons.Full Article
Published
Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India's squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons.Full Article
The Bengal wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha was part of the Test team, but didn't play any match, with Rishabh Pant preferred..
India captain Virat Kohli has reacted angrily to ongoing debates around the pitch in Ahmedabad, blaming England’s two-day defeat..