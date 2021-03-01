Watch Sacha Baron Cohen salute 'comedy genius' Rudy Giuliani in Golden Globes speech
Published
"Borat 2" won two Golden Globe awards on Sunday – and, according to Sacha Baron Cohen, it's all thanks to a very special co-star: Rudy Giuliani.
Published
"Borat 2" won two Golden Globe awards on Sunday – and, according to Sacha Baron Cohen, it's all thanks to a very special co-star: Rudy Giuliani.
It’s not uncommon for awards winners to get political in their speeches, but this year a lot of presenters and winners took..
This year’s Golden Globe Awards will be singular in a lot of ways, from its live-virtual hybrid to the fact that virtually all of..
The key to this year’s Golden Globes may lie in when the 80-odd members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association cast their..