Diversity, Netflix Dominate Golden Globes as 'Nomadland' Wins Best Drama Movie
Published
The two wins for "Nomadland" increased the profile of the film ahead of nominations in March for the OscarsFull Article
Published
The two wins for "Nomadland" increased the profile of the film ahead of nominations in March for the OscarsFull Article
It’s not uncommon for awards winners to get political in their speeches, but this year a lot of presenters and winners took..
EW Staff Editor, David Canfield, weighs in on the Golden Globe nominees for Best Motion Picture - Drama and the category's..