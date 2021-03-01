Myanmar’s Suu Kyi Makes First Public Appearance Since February 1 Coup
Published
Ousted de facto leader hit with two new criminal charges during video court appearance in NaypyitawFull Article
First death among opponents of the February 1 military coup likely to become a rallying cry for protesters.
Protest in Myanmar continues across the nation on Union Day, (February 12), the public holiday to commemorate the singing of the..
Myanmar's military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically-elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu..